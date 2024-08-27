'Emerging Leader Scholarship’ opportunity to attend the 2024 Golf Summit

27 Aug 2024 | Industry News | Clubs and Facilities |

Golf Australia is excited to announce a unique scholarship opportunity for up-and-coming leaders in the golf industry to expand their professional network and enhance their knowledge and skills.

There are two scholarships being offered to exceptional young professionals within golf to attend the 2024 Golf Summit on October 16 and 17 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Attending the Golf Summit provides a fantastic opportunity to network with key industry leaders and gain insights and learnings from a range of sessions, including 'Championing Change: Women & Girls in Golf', 'Breaking Barriers: Promoting Diversity and Inclusion in Golf Communities' and 'How using AI tools can revolutionise the way we work in golf'.

It will also include exclusive mentoring and meetings with staff from Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and other industry experts

The Golf Summit is an event by Australian Golf’s peak bodies - the PGA of Australia and Golf Australia - to bring the industry together to engage and influence key decision makers to lead, grow and innovate Australian golf.

Benefits:

The scholarships cover a delegate ticket, valued at $1,120, and 1 night of accommodation at Crown Promenade. Notably, the scholarship does not include travel expenses.

Eligibility:

Applicants must:

Be employed or contracted at an Australian golf club, facility or place to play

Have less than 5 years of experience in a supervisory/managerial/leadership capacity

The application process requires the completion of an Expression of Interest Form by 11:59pm on Sunday 8 September 2024.

Scholarship winners will be notified by 13 September 2024.

View the full 2024 Golf Summit schedule

The Golf Summit is proudly supported by the Melbourne Convention Bureau and the State Government’s National Business Event Program.