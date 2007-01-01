Emerald Lakes Golf Club (Dave Thomas)

Golf Course ID: 40705, 18 hole

Emerald Lakes Golf Club is situated in the heart of the Gold Coast, come and enjoy state of the art golf, functions, weddings, events, gaming and dining facilities in our stunning setting. Only 20km from Gold Coast Airport, 50km from Brisbane.

The Graham Marsh designed, 18 hole golf course is renowned for its multitude of pristine lakes and championship design. The par 72 course where everyone is welcome is the Gold Coast’s best value-for-money venue, it caters to all levels of golfer and also is the only par 36 golf course on the Gold Coast to offer Golf under lights so you can play until 9:30pm, 7 days a week. Complete golfing facilities include a Driving Range, Coaching Centre, Pro Shop and a Mini Golf facility.

After you have finished your game why not pop into our clubhouse for a bite to eat or a refreshing beverage. Open 7 days a week from 6:30am till late.