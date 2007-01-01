Banner

Golf Course ID: 40705, 18 hole

Emerald Lakes Golf Club (Dave Thomas)

Driving range
Mini golf
Public course
Golf course
Emerald Lakes GC course photo

Emerald Lakes Golf Club is situated in the heart of the Gold Coast, come and enjoy state of the art golf, functions, weddings, events, gaming and dining facilities in our stunning setting. Only 20km from Gold Coast Airport, 50km from Brisbane.

The Graham Marsh designed, 18 hole golf course is renowned for its multitude of pristine lakes and championship design. The par 72 course where everyone is welcome is the Gold Coast’s best value-for-money venue, it caters to all levels of golfer and also is the only par 36 golf course on the Gold Coast to offer Golf under lights so you can play until 9:30pm, 7 days a week. Complete golfing facilities include a Driving Range, Coaching Centre, Pro Shop and a Mini Golf facility.

After you have finished your game why not pop into our clubhouse for a bite to eat or a refreshing beverage. Open 7 days a week from 6:30am till late.

Golf Ratings

Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...

Contact Details

Alabaster Drive and Nerang Broadbeach Road
Carrara QLD 4211

07 5594 4400
Send email
https://emeraldlakesgolf.com.au/
Golf Australia NEW LOGO White Mono_logo
Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions!

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use