Elvis Smylie wins BMW Australian PGA Championship

Twenty-two-year-old Queenslander Elvis Smylie has stared down idol Cameron Smith to claim a life-changing victory at the BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

A Cameron Smith Scholarship winner in 2019, Smylie started the final round level with the three-time Joe Kirkwood Cup winner but never gave any indication that he would be overawed by the occasion.

Two birdies out of the blocks was the ideal way to settle into his round, the WA Open champion last month never worse than tied for the lead throughout the entirety of the round.

Birdies at six and seven maintained that forward momentum as the likes of Smith (69), Marc Leishman (69) and David Micheluzzi (69) struggled to keep pace.

Four crucial par saves on the back nine gave Smylie a buffer that didn’t shorten until Smith putted in from off the green at the Dabble Party Hole to reduce the margin to two.

Smylie missed his birdie chance from six feet to set-up an enthralling finish.

He and Smith both found the greenside trap with their approach shots, Smylie conjuring one final save to close out a round of 4-under 67 and a two-stroke win.

