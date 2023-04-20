Elite amateurs named for Interstate Matches

20 Apr 2023 | Amateur golf |

Sixty of Australia’s best amateur golfers have been named in the state line-ups for next month’s Australian Interstate Teams Matches to be played at the magnificent St Michael’s Golf Club in Sydney.

The elite players on show including Harrison Crowe, the New South Wales star who recently played in the Masters at Augusta National having qualified as the Asia-Pacific Amateur champion, Queensland’s Justice Bosio who has twice been runner-up in the Australian Amateur, 2022 Karrie Webb Scholarship-holder Caitlin Peirce from South Australia and two-time Australian Junior Amateur champion Jeffrey Guan from New South Wales.

Crowe, who also has a start in the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in 2023, will be playing on his home course at St Michael’s in May in what looks to be a powerful NSW team.

The Interstate Series dates to 1894 and is the nation’s premier amateur teams event.

Victoria won the championship at Sorrento Golf Club last year and retains the core of that winning team including co-captain Keeley Marx.

The 2022 iteration of the Interstate Matches was the first playing of the event as a mixed teams event. Previously the men’s and women’s events were separate.

Teams consist of five men and five women and the match play competition is played over three days from 9-11 May, with the top two teams in the round-robin playing off in a final.

St Michael’s was co-host with neighbouring New South Wales Golf Club at the Australian Amateur in January. A spectacular links-style course built by Botany Bay, it has stunning water views and is a brilliant championship venue in its own right.

Golf Australia High Performance Director Tony Meyer said he was excited to see the talent on display in May.

“This is as good as it gets in terms of our elite amateur talent,” said Meyer.

“We love the fact that we can come together like this and with the match play format, you get to see the best of the best going head-to-head with each other.

“We think that it prepares the players well for their futures as potentially outstanding professional players. Throw in the team aspect, which is always interesting, and it’s a recipe for a special week for these competitors.

“St Michael’s is a sensational venue, one of the best in Australia, and we can’t wait for the week to come around.” THE TEAMS: