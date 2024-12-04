Elise's day amongst the stars at Victoria

04 Dec 2024 | Australian Golf Foundation | Women and girls | Australian Open |

As part of the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girl's Scholarship program, one lucky girl was afforded the opportunity to play in the ISPS HANDA Australian Open Pro-Am in the lead up to the event.

After a glowing nomination from her coach Nathan Perry (pictured), Elise Goode from Devilbend Golf Club was chosen.

"Elise is dedicated, driven, and supportive, not only as a golfer but as a young woman whose positive influence extends beyond her own game," Perry said of his student when nominating her.

"Beyond her individual pursuit of excellence, Elise is a natural motivator for those around her. She has a remarkable ability to encourage and inspire fellow participants in the program.

"She continually seeks improvement, encourages others to do the same, and exemplifies the qualities of a true sportswoman."

Elise played in the NextGen group with Dutch professional Darius van Driel. NextGen are the principal partner of the AGF, and CEO John Walters couldn’t go past Elise's nomination when deciding who was going to get the Pro-Am spot.

On the day, Elise's group finished second at The Victoria Golf Club, the 14-year-old taking away many lessons from the incredible experience.

"It was honestly amazing, just an amazing experience," she said. "I played pretty good for how I was feeling. I was quite nervous, but I honestly think for me it was very good.

With coach Perry by her side, and dad Stuart on the bag as caddie, Elise had plenty of support around her, but Stuart says he was almost just as nervous as Elise.

"I kept giving her the head cover instead of the club, which was very bizarre," Stuart laughed. "I don't know why that was happening, she kept looking at me going, 'Dad, I need the club not the head cover'."

Playing golf for a few years, Elise is just beginning her journey, and says the AGF scholarship program has already helped her to reach new heights.

"I've loved it. It's helped me come very far in my golfing journey," she said.

"It's definitely helped me just with a lot of things from the mental part and how I play."