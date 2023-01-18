Edwards, Roberts win Tasmanian Junior Am

18 Jan 2023 | Amateur golf |

Josiah Edwards and Jazy Roberts were the only boy and girl to break par as they took out the Tasmanian Junior Amateur at Riverside Golf Club on the outskirts of Launceston on Tuesday.

West Australian Edwards was particularly dominant across the 72 holes in finishing 15-under par and 18 shots clear of his nearest rivals - Bonnie Doon's Maximilian Fischer and Shepparton's Bailey Goodall.

The Gosnells member fired rounds of 66, 72, 66 and 69 to claim his second ever victory in a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event.

The highlight of his week was undeniably his Monday morning and Tuesday morning six-under 66s where he went bogey free on both occasions.

Victorian Roberts also claimed her second career win in a WAGR event by ending the tournament one-under par.

The Belvoir Park member carded rounds of 73, 71, 72 and 75 to finish two shots clear of The Australian Golf Club's Sophia Perkins.

Roberts continued her fruitful relationship with the Apple Isle after a runner-up result at the Tasmanian Amateur Championship in November, and her game also took a big leap forward in December when she made both cuts to play all four rounds at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne last month.

The players quickly move onto the next event with the Tasmanian Junior Masters - another 72-hole tournament - teeing off at Mowbray Golf Club on Thursday and ending on Friday afternoon.