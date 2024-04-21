Edge, Bailey, Pollard Tasmanian Open champs for 2024

21 Apr 2024 | Professional golf | Amateur golf |

New South Welshman Alex Edge held off a fast-finishing Caleb Bovalina as Jorjah Bailey completed a popular win at her home club on the final day of the Tasmanian Open at Launceston Golf Club.

His biggest win on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, Edge went wire-to-wire at Launceston as Bailey turned a two-shot lead overnight into a five-stroke victory in the Women’s Tasmanian Open.

In the Tasmanian Inclusive Championship, Cameron Pollard converted an 11-shot lead into an 18-shot win, thus completing his suite of Inclusive Championship victories in every state of Australia.

Just the second professional winner since Darren Cole in 1992, Edge began the final round of the men’s event with a two-stroke lead, a buffer he increased with birdies at each of his opening two holes.

Given he began the day seven strokes off the lead, Bovalina was not expected to be one of Edge’s strongest threats yet after turning in 4-under surged into contention with an eagle at the par-5 10th to go 6-under on his round.

He would log three straight birdies from the 15th hole in a bogey-free course record of 9-under 63, one shot shy of Edge’s 9-under tournament total.

Bovalina would share second with Kyle Michel (68) as Edge closed out the biggest win of his career with a 3-under 69.

Michel drew to within one with an eagle at the par-5 15th but only briefly, Edge answering with birdie to move two clear with three holes to play.

But rather than his final birdie, Edge pointed to a par at the previous hole as the key moment in a tense final round.

“The previous hole, the tough par 3, we both missed the green and I managed to make my putt and he didn't,” said Edge, who made a two-foot putt for bogey on the final hole for the win.

“I knew I was a few up then and then he hit a great shot into the par 5. He would've had six feet for eagle and I had about 20 feet. I figured that if I holed that, it’d probably be lights out for everyone else, but I didn't.

“He did and it made it exciting for the finish.”

Bovalina could do nothing but watch on as Edge and Michel went toe-to-toe over the closing holes.

He didn’t consider that he was mounting a genuine charge for the title until he chipped in on 10 to move to 5-under.

“It's a course that if you hit it straight and keep it on the straight and narrow you can score,” said Bovalina.

“I was 2-under through six and then I birdied seven and eight and when I chipped in for eagle on 10, that's when I sort of knew I was in for a good day.

“Birdie on 15 – I had maybe like 15 feet for eagle - and then 16 hit a nice shot in.

“Seventeen, I was in the right rough and a bit of a sandy area. Hit a nice shot to six feet and holed the putt and ended up holing a six-foot par putt on the last to keep it bogey free.”

In the Women’s Tasmanian Open, Launceston local Jorjah Bailey produced the round of the tournament to complete a five-stroke win.

Surrounded by family and fellow Launceston Golf Club members, Bailey took a stranglehold on the title with three birdies in her opening five holes, going on to post 3-under 70 for a 2-under total.

Sydney’s Rebecca Zhao (73) was second at 3-over, three clear of Round 1 leader Matilda Miels (75).

It was a dominant win for Cameron Pollard in the Tasmanian Inclusive Championship, his rounds of 76-78 enough for an 18-shot win from Rod Welsh.

“It was a bit of a struggle on the front nine but I started better than yesterday, which was good,” said Pollard.

“My putting has been a bit off all week but today I putted heaps better. I just couldn’t get any birdies today.

“I’m happy to come away with the win anyway.

“It was the last state for me to cross off so it’s good.”