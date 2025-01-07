Eastlake driving participation by girls and women

07 Jan 2025 | Women and girls |

At Eastlake Golf Club in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, inclusion is more than a goal — it’s becoming a key part of the club’s future growth.

With a strong commitment to the R&A Women in Golf Charter, the club has made incredible strides in promoting female and junior participation, embracing new and seasoned golfers with initiatives that inspire, connect, and empower.

Eastlake launched three standout initiatives 2024: the women’s Christmas golf day, the women’s Get into Golf clinics, and the AGF Junior Girls Scholarship.

These efforts are not just shaping the game in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, but also the future of the club.

The inaugural women’s Christmas golf day was a dazzling show of community spirit and camaraderie. An impressive 66 women, both members and visitors, took part in the colourful affair.

What elevated the event was the overwhelming support from the club’s male members, who generously gave up the course for the day to champion female participation.

Throughout the year, the women’s Get into Golf Clinics have welcomed players of all skill levels.

Led by the talented teaching professional James Edge, the five-week programs offered beginner, intermediate, and advanced golfers a chance to develop their skills in a supportive environment.

The clinics culminated in an end-of-year dinner and trivia night. The evening brought about newfound friendships and mentorships, cementing the spirit of belonging that defines Eastlake.

By creating a space for women to learn, connect, and grow, the club is actively expanding female participation and ensuring golf is accessible to all.

Eastlake’s commitment to the next generation of golfers is exemplified through the AGF Junior Girls Scholarship.

Targeted at girls aged nine to 16, the program offered coaching sessions with PGA Professional James Edge plus a full year of complimentary membership.

This initiative empowers young female golfers to build their skills, confidence, and love for the game, ensuring a vibrant future for women in golf.

By investing in juniors, Eastlake has created a pipeline of talent and leadership that will serve for years to come.

Eastlake Golf Club’s journey toward inclusivity and community-building is just beginning. The initiatives they have employed have laid a solid foundation for a future where golf is accessible, welcoming, and inspiring to everyone.