Eagle Ridge Golf Course

Golf Course ID: 31605, 18 hole

Located in the famous Cups region of the Mornington Peninsula, Eagle Ridge is a beautifully presented course all year round. With many challenging holes featuring varying terrain and lakes this course will be enjoyed by any standard of golfer. One of the feature holes is the par 3 … this up hill tee shot will test even the low markers. The magnificent sandstone clubhouse features a fully stocked proshop, and hospitality. The facilities also include practise area, under cover driving range and PGA Instructor available for tuition.