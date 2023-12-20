E-scooters: the new way to play The Links Kennedy Bay

20 Dec 2023 | Clubs & Facilities | Women and girls |

Take-up of environmentally friendly electric scooters at Links Kennedy Bay is booming with usage amongst women and younger golfers particularly high.

In August, the club became the first in WA to offer seated scooters as an alternative to traditional golf carts.

Its fleet of 20 scooters have sufficient battery power to last a full 18 holes, and come with a single leather seat, a basket to hold a medium-sized esky and a stand to securely carry a large golf bag.

The scooters cost less to hire than a traditional golf cart and can help golfers zip through 18 holes up to an hour quicker than walking.

Links Kennedy Bay General Manager Jonathan Kunz said the introduction of the e-scooters was part of the club’s on-going efforts to improve the overall customer experience.

“The introduction of the electric scooters is part of our longer-term strategy to diversify our membership base by being a more progressive and innovative club,” he told GolfWA.

“Being a links golf course, we offer a unique challenge when compared to a traditional, parkland course due to the natural undulating landscapes, high coastal winds, and deep pot bunkers. We believe the introduction of electric scooters complements that experience.”

Kunz was particularly pleased that the e-scooters have proved so popular with women and younger golfers, with the club going to great efforts in recent years to grow its membership base in those demographics.

“Two years ago, we had only two women members and two juniors. We now have 32 women members and 19 juniors,” Kunz said.

“Part of how we’ve grown our junior base is by offering free memberships and weekly clinics during school term, but we’re committed to building a more diverse and welcoming golfing experience in any way we can – and the e-scooters are a visible and fun part of that.”

is currently undergoing major renovation work, with nine holes open to its members and the public.

The hire cost for an e-scooter is $20 for nine holes, or $30 for 18. Renovation work on the full 18 holes is expected to be complete by early 2025.