Dyal's double at Tas Junior Masters

20 Jan 2024 | Amateur golf |

Queenslander Mikayla Dyal has completed a double while Victorian Edward Sargeant joined her as a winner at the Tasmanian Junior Masters at Tasmania Golf Club outside Hobart.

Dyal, from Keperra Country Golf Club, dominated the girls tournament winning by 10 shots from another Queenslander, Ionna Muir from Pelican Waters.

Dyal's rounds were 77-74-70-77 and it followed her triumph at the Tasmanian Junior Amateur last weekend.

Sargeant, from Geelong Golf Club, carded rounds of 72-72-71-77 to win the boys tournament by four shots from Callum Yates of Riversdale.