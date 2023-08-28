Dyal, Peterson win at NT Classic

28 Aug 2023 | Amateur golf |

Queensland 16-year-old Mikayla Dyal and New South Welshman Harry Peterson are the NT Classic winners for 2023.

After a weekend of top class golf at Darwin Golf Club, Keperra's Dyal and Bega’s up-and-coming 20-year-old Peterson were the major trophy winners.

Dyal shot rounds of 76-71-71 to beat her nearest rival, NSW player Gemma Dooley, by eight shots. She also won the junior championship.

Peterson, who has played in the college system in the United States, won the men’s by two shots from local star Kerryn Heaver with rounds of 69-72-69.

He is the nephew of NSW amateur legend Lester Peterson, a prolific winner and multiple Eisenhower Trophy representative who travelled to Darwin with Harry for the week.

Blustery winds on Saturday strengthened for Sunday’s final round making life tough for the competitors. Darwin GC was in beautiful condition despite having a major irrigation project recently.

The Northern Territory Foursomes championship also was played as part of the classic. Simon Chaplin and Peter Hargreaves won the men’s title while Tanya Kirker and Kate Buckland took out the women’s event.

Other victors over the weekend included:

• Senior Men’s Champion – Peter Hargreaves (NT) • Senior Women’s Champion – Gemma Dooley (NSW) • NT Boys’ Champion - Dujuan Snyman (QLD)