17 Jan 2024 | Amateur golf |

Dyal and Russell win Tas Junior champs

by Golf Australia

Mikayla Dyal, Max Russell image
Winners Mikayla Dyal and Max Russell celebrate at Claremont.

Queenslanders Mikayla Dyal and Max Russell have completed a successful raid from the north at the Tasmanian Junior Amateur in Claremont.

Russell dominated the boys' championship having opened with a stunning 62, adding rounds of 65, 68 and a steady 72 to finish at 9-under par.

He was five shots ahead of his nearest challenger, another Queenslander Alfie Ward at 4-under.

Dyal was similarly outstanding in the girls' championship, winning by five shots with scores of 70-72-68-71 for a 7-under total through 72 holes.

She is a previous winner of the NT Classic in 2023.

Ionna Muir of Pelican Waters was the next-best at 2-under.

Full results are available here

