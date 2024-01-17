Dyal and Russell win Tas Junior champs

17 Jan 2024 | Amateur golf |

Queenslanders Mikayla Dyal and Max Russell have completed a successful raid from the north at the Tasmanian Junior Amateur in Claremont.

Russell dominated the boys' championship having opened with a stunning 62, adding rounds of 65, 68 and a steady 72 to finish at 9-under par.

He was five shots ahead of his nearest challenger, another Queenslander Alfie Ward at 4-under.

Dyal was similarly outstanding in the girls' championship, winning by five shots with scores of 70-72-68-71 for a 7-under total through 72 holes.

She is a previous winner of the NT Classic in 2023.

Ionna Muir of Pelican Waters was the next-best at 2-under.

Full results are available