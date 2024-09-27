Dowling and Ji crowned South Australian Amateur champions

27 Sep 2024 | Amateur golf |

Billy Dowling and Belinda Ji have been crowned the South Australian Amateur champions today at Kooyonga Golf Club.

Dowling (Surfers Paradise Golf Club) took down New South Wales' Kayun Mudadana 1-up in the final match.

Both players made it through their three prior matches in relatively convincing manners, and were clearly the two in-form players of the championship.

Ji (Concord Golf Club) faced fellow Sydneysider Ella Scaysbrook in the final, and another close match ensued, Ji eventually triumphing 1-up.

The win was an upset of sorts from Ji, as Scaysbrook dominated her way through the final and looked as if nothing could stop her.

Both Dowling and Mudadana are past Cameron Smith scholars, their finals match proving a great testament to the amazing program the star Australian has facilitated for up and coming juniors.