Double triumph for Kooyonga in centenary year

10 Jul 2023 | Amateur golf |

Kooyonga completed a fairytale result for its centenary year by winning both men’s and women’s pennant competitions in Adelaide on Sunday.

In a pair of titanic final matches, Kooyonga’s women defeated Royal Adelaide 3-2 to take the Sanderson Cup, and the men toppled Glenelg 3-2 for the Simpson Cup.

Both matches were decided on the first hole of extra play.

In the men’s, Kooyonga’s Joseph Hodgson came from three down with three holes to play against Glenelg’s Harry Burner, won all three concluding holes including a 15-foot birdie on the 18th, then clinched the title on the first extra hole with a par after Burner missed his par putt from close range.

It is Kooyong’s third consecutive victory in Simpson Cup competition and the club’s 36th since the event was first played in 1927.

In the women’s, it was another late dash to the finish line, with Kooyonga’s Imogen Jessen being one down through 16, winning the 17th against Royal Adelaide’s Sophie Hilditch making a solid par-5 on the first extra hole to secure the win after Hilditch made bogey.

This was a groundbreaker for Kooyonga in the Sanderson Cup – its first win since 2006 but its 38th since the event began in 1930.

Kooyonga’s players celebrated their double triumph ahead of the club hosting the South Australian Amateur Championship and the SA All Abilities Championship from 26-29 September.

Scoring

Women's Grades Sanderson Cup - Kooyonga Golf Club 3 def. Royal Adelaide Golf Club 2 Pike Cup - Glenelg Golf Club 3.5 def. Kooyonga Golf Club 1.5 Men's Grades Simpson Cup - Kooyonga Golf Club 4 def. Glenelg Golf Club 3 A2 - Mount Osmond Golf Club 4 def. West Lakes Golf Club 3 Bonnar Cup - Glenelg Golf Club 4 def. The Vines Golf Club of Reynella 3 B2 - Thaxted Park Golf Club 4 def. West Lakes Golf Club 3 Junior Grades Sharp Cup - Glenelg Golf Club 3.5 def. Kooyonga Golf Club 1.5 Junior Div 2 - Country Districts 3 def. The Vines Golf Club of Reynella 2