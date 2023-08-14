Double for NSW at national schools

14 Aug 2023 | Amateur golf |

By Golf NSW

The all-conquering NSW teams have claimed the Australian All Schools teams matchplay titles at the School Sport Australia 18 years & Under Championship on the Gold Coast.

Leading into the final round against South Australia, the boys’ team were tied on points with Queensland and required a solid win, while the girls had a handy one-point buffer over Western Australia.

With both NSW sides littered with state representatives, it was an almost academic victory in the end, with the boys cruising to four matches to two victory, while the girls won five to one. Both teams remained unbeaten for the week.

The occasion was extra special for several of the team, with Jake Riley, Sam Cascio, Ella Scaysbrook, Michelle Bang, and Amy Squires also picked in a merit selection Australian All-Schools team.

Victory in the Teams event, followed by the Australian All Schools Merit Selection selection, was especially thrilling for Cascio, who, alongside Amy Squires, had collected individual honours to start the week.

Cascio prevailed in an exciting battle against recent Cam Smith Scholarship winner Joe Buttress of Western Australia, claiming the boys’ crown.

“I was two behind Joe after the first round, and I knew I had to play my best in the second round.

“I went even (in the second), and when he didn’t have his best, I came out on top.”

“This was a tough course to get used to, the greens are so grainy and hard to get used to, but it feels great.

“The school will definitely be happy (with my win). I came up with my granddad, so I can’t wait to get home and see dad to celebrate.”