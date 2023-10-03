Double delight for Lowden family at Cardinia Beaconhills

03 Oct 2023 | Amateur golf |

Cardinia Beaconhills has played host to an unbelievable occurrence on Friday, with hole in ones recorded on the same hole … by a husband and wife! The Dandenong Ranges club was holding their annual "King/Queen of the Hills" event, where all 27 holes on the property are played in one day. Not long after the early shotgun start, Sharon Lowden lived out all golfer's dream, by acing the par-3 15th hole. But it was only a couple of hours later the same feat would be achieved again… by Sharon's husband! Not to be upstaged, Ralph Lowden struck the second perfect shot of the day into the 15th hole, proving that it's never impossible, just improbable. To complete the family affair, son Alex is currently working behind the bar at the club, and we hope he was instructed to charge everyone's drinks on Friday to Mum and Dads account!