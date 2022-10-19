Dooley & Wooster tied as Lavender fires in first round

19 Oct 2022 | Amateur golf |

Gemma Dooley and Sue Wooster are tied for the lead in the women’s, while James Lavender's scintillating five-under first round of 67 gave him the men's lead at the Australian Senior Amateur at Launceston Golf Club.

Victorian Lavender holds a five shot lead courtesy of his round of the day that included six birdies and a sole bogey that came at the last hole.

The 54-hole stroke play event has returned from its two-year hiatus with men and women featuring together on the same course at the same time for the first time, and as Lavender broke away from his rivals, New South Wales' Dooley and Victorian Wooster engaged in a tight tussle.

Dooley started sensationally with three birdies in her opening five holes to set a blistering pace, while Wooster steadied after an early double bogey on the other hand, and the pair finished the day with two-over par rounds of 75.

Victorian Nadene Gole is one shot back from the leading duo in third, while Tasmanian David Pretyman's even-par round has him in second place in the men's. Ian Frost, Brad Dowling and Shayne Walker are a further shot back.

In the Senior Interstate Teams Trophy, the Victorian team of Lavender, Gole, two-time champion Greg Rhodes and Helen Pascoe charged out in front to be eight shots clear of Tasmania at even par.

Follow the scores .