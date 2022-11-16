Dooley, McMiles lead Aus Mid-Am

16 Nov 2022 | Amateur golf |

By Dylan Grandell

Gemma Dooley and John McMiles lead after day one of the 2022 Australian Mid-Amateur at Bribie Island Golf Club.

Dooley, who plays her golf at New South Wales Golf Club, finished with a four-over par 78 which included four birdies to finish one clear of Katrina Van Trier and Trudi Petrie.

Van Trier, a former winner, played in the calmer morning conditions alongside Dooley whilst Petrie was the best of the afternoon field.

Adele Douglas and Ashleigh Arnold finished a further one shot back to round out the top 5.

In the men’s section, McMiles produced a brilliant three-under par 69 to finish two clear of his nearest rivals.

Joshua Boaz and Damon Stephenson finished on 71 alongside Mark Boulton and they were the best players of the afternoon.

On even par was Jared Whittal and Richard Caracella to round out the top 5.

Play continues on Thursday and the event is proudly supported by Moreton Bay Regional Council.