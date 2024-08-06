Dooley, Goffman win NT Classic

06 Aug 2024 | Amateur golf |

Queenslander James Goffman and New South Wales veteran Gemma Dooley are the NT Classic champions for 2024 after the final day at Alice Springs Golf Club today.

Dooley, from New South Wales Golf Club in Sydney and a prolific winner at both senior and mid-amateur level over the years, dominated the Open women’s event and ran out the winner by 12 shots.

But the men’s Open section was a dogfight, with Victorian Matt Dahlsen and 21-year-old Goffman going to a sudden death playoff after posting even-par for the 54 holes.

Dahlsen, the reigning junior champion at Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club in Victoria, produced a stunning back nine 31 with four birdies and an eagle to reach the playoff.

But Goffman, from Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, conquered his Victorian rival when he made par against Dahlsen’s bogey at the third hole of the sudden-death playoff.

Goffman had previously won the Darwin Open and the Alice Springs Open in 2023 as well as the Tasmanian Amateur strokeplay.

"I was nervous, don’t worry about that," he said of the playoff. "Every shot was the same off the tee, every wedge was the same, every putt was the same. It was a shame I didn’t get the three of them.

"Sadly Matt three-putted the last one, but that’s golf. It was good competition and could’ve gone either way."

Goffman shot rounds of 75-71-70 to post even-par overall in the 54-hole tournament along with Dahlsen. Overnight leader Phil Snyman ended up a shot back after posting a 72.

It was a dramatic final day’s golf in Alice Springs with local star Samuel Rumpff winning the Junior Boys’ title at the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff against Queensland’s Daniel Lai.

Meanwhile for Dooley, it was redemption for her runner-up finish in this tournament in 2023. She shot rounds of 77-80-78 to post 16-over for the tournament, and was never threatened after beginning the final round with a big lead.

She has had a string of top-five finishes including a win in Queensland in the state senior amateurs this year and previously represented Australia in an Asia-Pacific Amateur.

“It’s an interesting course," Dooley said. "I haven’t played on anything like this before, but it’s a great setting and I really enjoyed it.”

Nicolas Stedman (Townsville GC) and Jacob Rawlings (Palmerston GC) shot a 2-under 70 to win the Four Ball championship.