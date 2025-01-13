13 Jan 2025 | Outback Queensland Masters |

Don’t miss the final Outback Queensland Masters Grand Finale

The most insane golf series in Australia is back for the 2025 Outback Queensland Masters grand finale – and it’s almost sold out!

The six weekend adventure over 1,900+ kilometres travels through the Outback Queensland towns of Mitchell, Augathella, Blackall, Alpha, Richmond, and Karumba, on the Gulf of Carpentaria.

This isn’t just golf. This is a once in a lifetime outback adventure where you could:

Win $1M for a PERFECT shot.

Snag ONE of FIVE $10,000 hole-in-one prizes.

Play golf in some of the most stunning, remote locations in the country.

Passes include all green fees, breakfasts, lunches and Dinner Under the Stars.

With just 11 six-location player passes remaining, this is one experience you're not going to want to miss this June – July.

These final passes won’t last long, secure your spot today here:

Want to know more about the Outback Queensland Masters?

The Outback Queensland Masters official Pocket Guide has everything you need to start planning your 2025 golfing adventure.

From information on each of the six host towns, Outback Queensland self-drive itineraries, where to stay and why to play.

See the guide here: