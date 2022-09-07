Diversity brings boom to Bellarine Peninsula

07 Sep 2022 | Clubs & Facilities |

By Matisse Shields

Golf clubs across the Bellarine Peninsula have seen a massive surge in membership in the past 12 months.

Clifton Springs Golf Club, a picturesque course near Drysdale, has had a particularly fruitful year with over 100 new members, 38 being junior members.

Phil Smith, President of the Clifton Springs Golf Club, said he was really pleased with the number of new members.

“It is awesome to see the game of golf really evolve post covid. I am really pleased to see an increase in all types of members especially young adults and kids.” said Smith

“The Clifton Springs Golf Club is a family friendly place, we offer plenty of amenities and programs that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Dan Materazzo, the PGA Professional at Effortless Golf which operates at Clifton Springs said the multiple programs on offer encourage more people to try out golf.

“I get the great opportunity, through the MyGolf Sporting Schools' program, to go into schools and teach in the kid's PE classes. We introduce them to almost every aspect of a full game of golf. We let the kids try drivers, iron, chipping, pitching and putting,” said Materazzo.

“The MyGolf program allows me to teach kids the fundamentals of golf in a safe and encouraging environment and helps them learn to have fun while playing golf.”

“Once we have finished the MyGolf Sporting Schools program we are able to invite the kids to come try the MyGolf program, and it’s great to see kids' enthusiasm for golf beyond their first introduction.”

MyGolf is Australia’s junior golf participation program, delivered by PGA Professionals and qualified Community Instructors focussing on games-based activities and supported by Golf Australia and PGA of Australia.

David Gallichio, the General Manager of Golf Development at Golf Australia, said the MyGolf schools' program is helping to make golf accessible to kids all over Australia.

“Golf Australia developed the MyGolf program to give children the opportunity to try out golf though simple and fun game-based play. The MyGolf Sporting Schools program creates a pathway for young golfers to give golf a go in school and build the confidence to take the next step in their golfing journey through the MyGolf program at their local golf club,” said Gallichio.

“It is so great to see golf clubs around Australia helping to dismantle the barriers in getting into golf by opening their doors to everyone through programs like MyGolf and Get Into Golf.”