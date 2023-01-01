Digital FAQ's Clubs

FAQ's What is the project and what changes are happening? Golf Australia is replacing the software provider behind the GOLF Link system that powers Australia's handicapping service. DotGolf will replace MSL as the provider in early 2024. Who is DotGolf? DotGolf is a New Zealand software company specialising in technology solutions for golf clubs, facilities and organisations. DotGolf is a subsidiary of Golf NZ, the New Zealand equivalent of Golf Australia. Our club uses the GOLF Link Tier 1 system to manage process competition scores, what does this mean for us? You will receive new software to carry out these functions in early 2024, with the old software being decommissioned shortly after. The new software will maintain all existing functionality and also provide new benefit to both clubs and members. Full training on use will be provided to club administrators and members where required. Our club uses a 3rd party software solution (e.g. MiClub, MSL, Golf Genius and others), what does this mean for us? Golf Australia anticipates that there will be minimal change to your day-to-day experience with your 3rd party software. There will be some input required by club administrators to assist in the transition to the DotGolf software, and this will be communicated to you with plenty of notice. Will the software include functionality to print scorecards on demand? No, clubs will have 2 options for score recording and entry. Manual entry through pre-printed scorecards, or scoring via smartphone app. Will golfers be able to access a digital scoring app? Yes, all golfers at clubs using the new clubs platform, will have access to the scoring app at no charge. Phone service on our golf course is very limited, how will the scoring app work here? The app will only need internet access at the beginning of the round to register for the competition, and end of the round to submit the score. We encourage clubs where phone service is limited to investigate a wi-fi solution to gain full benefit from the software change. Those clubs who do not have any internet access will be able enter scores manually at another location post-round as they do now. What is the timeline for the rollout of the new software? We anticipate rollout in the first quarter of 2024. More specific timelines will be released as we approach 2024. What training will be provided to club officials to aid in the rollout? A comprehensive suite of training resources will be delivered to clubs. This will include videos, written detailed guides, quick reference guides and interactive sessions such as webinars and other online sessions. A new helpdesk service will also be rolled out to assist with any issues that require time-sensitive assistance. What fees will be payable to use the new software? There will be no fees payable to access the platform and access services currently provided through the tier one software. As new services are added to the software there may be fees applicable, should your club wish to access them. Will I keep my same GOLF Link number? Yes. What are the systems requirements? It is recommended that a laptop or pc is used to access the software for ease of use. Any device that can access the internet through a common internet browser will be able to run the DotGolf software. Are there any changes to the calculations within the handicapping system? No changes are being made to the calculations for the GA or daily handicap. I have more questions, who can I contact?

Matt Chesterman, Head of Clubs and Facilities, . Please include a phone number in your email so you can be contacted.