Devonport ready to embrace more girls

By Serrin Bertino

In terms of women and girls’ development, Devonport Country Club in Tasmania’s north-west has been a mover-and-shaker in its recent history. In fact, it was recently recognised as a due to the enormity of good work happening at the club. This includes the club becoming a Signatory to the , whereby a club is expected to build on, and develop initiatives which will focus on encouraging more women and girls to play and stay within the sport as members of the club. One such initiative to achieve this was the adoption of the Australian Golf Foundation Girls Golf Scholarship program.

“The club is thrilled to become a deliverer of the program that brings together groups of girls to pursue their golf,” said Helen Plaister, committee member at the club.

“It was a substantial effort to recruit our first group of girls, but we foresee this program gaining momentum and growing.”

Alex Hamilton, PGA Professional at the club could not agree more.

“The program is great and has been well received by the club and the girls,” he said.

“The women at the club, including Helen have been extremely supportive with everything from driving recruitment, to attending sessions and making the girls feel welcome.”

Through the R&A Charter process, the club has embraced a multi-day club championship, where women and girls can compete on a weekday, or weekend.

Open gender competitions, with equal distribution of prizes have also been adopted.

“We are pleased that this will be a playing option for our junior girls in the future as they progress their golf,” said Plaister.

With Alex focusing on getting the girls frequently playing on-course for term 3 and then supporting them to obtain handicaps, it won't be long until the 2023 scholarship recipients are competing in these inclusive events. Applications for 2024 AGF Scholarship club funding open 18 August 2023 and close 28 October 2023.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.