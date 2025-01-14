AusAm women's wrap: Denton soars at Commonwealth

14 Jan 2025 | Amateur golf |

Rising South Australian star Raegan Denton equalled the Commonwealth course record with a stunning, 7-under 66 today to grab the first-round lead in the adidas Australian Amateur.

The 17-year-old from Royal Adelaide has year 12 studies on her mind for 2025, but while the school holidays continue she would love to secure her first national championship.

Already the reigning Queensland Amateur champion, Henley High School student Denton made nine birdies despite playing her opening round in the windier conditions of the afternoon and on the tougher of the two courses hosting this week.

At 7-under she leads by two shots from 13-year-old Peninsula Kingswood wunderkind Feiyu Xing, who shot 5-under at Cranbourne today. Concord Golf Club’s Michelle Bang is next-closest at 4-under having shot 68, also at Cranbourne, which played the easier of the two host courses in what amounted to great playing conditions in Melbourne.

Denton’s 66 equals the course record for women set by Grace Kim (2017) and Min A Yoon (2018). But she could have gone lower. A double bogey five at the par-3 15th hole was her only glitch on a brilliant day.

“I hit a bit of a cut,” she said of her offending tee shot at 15. “Missed right of green, misjudged my chip shot and went over the other side, chipped it back and had two putts. It was a bit unfortunate, but I focused on the next hole, I didn’t want it to spiral.”

Runner-up in last year’s Australian Junior Amateur, Denton is prioritizing study in 2025 but by the end of the year hopes to have committed to a scholarship in the US college system; she is talking to several already.

“I was really happy with my putting, specifically, holed some good putts out there,” she said. “I guess I just expect to do my best and the result will be the result. My best is actually 7-under so I just missed a PB, but I’m very happy with the way I played today.”

Bang’s day at Cranbourne was highlighted by her own thunderclap: a 60-metre hole-out for eagle at the par-5 fifth hole. “Slam dunk,” she said. “Just went straight in the hole!”

Bang, 18, the Victorian and NSW Junior Amateur champion in 2024, changed to new clubs just two days ago and benefited from the different look.

Later she said she would be turning professional after this event; she finished fifth at WPGA Tour school in December and has full status awaiting.

Teenager Xing also enjoyed using a new set of clubs. “I holed a lot of putts and I saved a lot of pars,” she said. “My driver … I played the Master of the Amateurs and it was terrible. I went in the trees every time. Today I got a new driver and new irons and they’re really good this time.”

Another well within reach is Barbados player Emily Odwin at 3-under. Odwin plays her golf at Southern Methodist University in Texas and credits her college coach, Queenslander Lauren Mason, for pushing her to come Down Under. "I've got two Aussie teammates as well. One's from Perth and one's from Sydney. So yeah, my coach convinced me to come out here and the other two were like, 'oh my god, yeah, you've got to go’!” she said. Odwin's trip coincides with another passion of hers; tennis. Often having to stay up until 3am to watch the Australian Open, Odwin has already seen some live tennis at Melbourne Park and has more tickets throughout the rest of the week.

Round two begins at 7.30am tomorrow with the players alternating courses from round one before returning to Commonwealth for rounds three and four.