Denton, Mudadana triumph in South Australia

South Australia's own Raegan Denton and New South Welshman Kayun Mudadana have tamed the fabulous Royal Adelaide Golf Club this week to take out the Rene Erichsen Salver and South Australian Amateur Classic respectively.

Denton, who calls Royal Adelaide home, used her intricate course knowledge to perfection, returning rounds of 71-68-70-71 to finish at 12-under-par, five shots ahead of joint runners-up, fellow South Australian Amelia Whinney and Ireland's Emma Fleming.

It was a proud moment for the Royal Adelaide member who delighted her home crowd by winning one of the most historic events in Australian women's amateur golf.

"It feels really good to win on my home course, and make everyone that has supported me over the years here really proud," the Golf Australia High Performance Squad member said.

"It both helped calm me down and maybe added a little bit of pressure at the same time.

"I was a little bit nervous. I knew that I had a decent lead, but anything can happen in 18 holes, so I was definitely mindful of that.

"I think it was just sticking to my game plan, just trusting the practice that I've put in recently and also just trying to use my home course to my advantage."

It was a successful defence for Mudadana, who took out this title last year after edging out Blake Phillips in a playoff around the same course.

No extra holes were needed this time around, with Mudadana a two-shot victor over Royal Queensland's Lincoln Morgan after posting rounds of 68-71-66-69 for a 14-under-par winning total.

"I had a lot of confidence coming into this week, practising and playing pretty solid at home," Mudadana, a member of the Golf NSW High Performance Squad, said.

"I thought it was definitely a chance that I could go back-to-back.

"I like firm golf courses. I play at New South Wales Golf Club, so it's pretty firm there, and the wind also gets up there too

"The wind can get up here as well, and I like playing in the wind. So yeah, I think I got two advantages there."

