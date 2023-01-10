Denton, Bryant win SA Junior Am

10 Jan 2023 | Amateur golf |

Local pair Reagan Denton and Kade Bryant are the 2023 South Australian Junior Amateur Championship winners after holding their nerve to triumph at Kooyonga Golf Club on Tuesday.

The South Australian state team members pushed clear of their rivals in yesterday's opening two rounds to both sit at three-under par after 36 holes before they held on to lift the trophy today.

Royal Adelaide's Denton closed out the tournament with a three-over par round of 77 but that was enough to prevail by three shots - the margin she began the day with after rounds of 72 and 73 - from Queenslander Yuuki Takada.

Denton's ability to capitalise on the par-5s was the cornerstone of her performance as she birdied the par-5 second, 13th and 16th holes in every round on her way to victory.

Glenelg's Bryant meanwhile finished the event with a six-over par round of 78 but he opened such a substantial buffer with rounds of 69 and 72 on Monday that he was still able to win somewhat comfortably.

Bryant was two shots clear of New South Welshman Maximilian Fischer, West Australian Ken Gao and Victorian Elbert Kim at three-over par but things got nervy throughout his final round that included five bogeys and a double bogey.

The players will have a day off on Wednesday before the South Australian Junior Masters - which is also a 54-hole tournament with 36 holes played on the opening day followed by the final round the day after - tees off at Royal Adelaide Golf Club on Thursday.