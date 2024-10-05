Denton and Edwards crowned champions at International

05 Oct 2024 | Amateur golf |

South Australian Raegan Denton and Western Australian Josiah Edwards are the champions of the 2024 Jack Newton International Junior Classic.

Seventeen-year-old Denton, of Royal Adelaide Golf Club, shot a 4-under-par round of 69 at Cypress Lakes Golf and Country Club on Friday, bringing her final score to 11-under-par.

She took home the win by a very impressive four shots.

"I'm feeling really good. I mean, this is definitely a high in my career. I had a new PB at the start of the week as well. So that got me feeling really good for the start of the week," said Denton after her win.

When asked what helped her secure the win, Denton said, "I think it was just my consistency. And I wasn't getting into too much trouble. And I knew that eventually putts would start to drop and things would start to work out."

She also reflected on her expectations for the week.

"It's definitely what I hoped would happen. But it's been a great week, and this is my last year playing, so I'm really glad that I could finally take home the win."

Coming in second, despite starting the day in the lead, was Avondale’s Rachel Lee, who finished with a final score of 7-under-par after shooting a +3 final round of 76 today.

Third place went to New Zealander Juwon Kim, who finished with a final score of 4-under-par.

In the boys' division, 17-year-old Josiah Edwards of Gosnells Golf Club shot a spectacular 6-under-par 66 today in the final round to win by win by two shots at -9.

"It's feeling pretty good. Last year didn't play too well. This was my last year, so all I wanted to do was win. It feels amazing. Best feeling right now. Don't know how to explain it," Edwards said after his victory.

"I was expecting to win, and I won, so I was pretty happy with it."

As for where this win stands in his career, Edwards said, "Definitely at the top right now. Might just go chill in the pool. That's about it."

He added that the victory is a major confidence boost heading into the WA Open at Mandurah in a fortnight.

Queenslander Alfie Ward and New Zealander Ryan Xie shared second place in the boys' division, both finishing with a final score of 7-under-par.

Over at The Vintage, Toukley's Blake Cranston and Victorian Feiyu Xing claimed the 2024 Jack Newton International Sub Classic titles.

Cranston shot a brilliant 6-under-par 66, winning by a remarkable eight-shot margin with a final score of +6.

Xing also finished with a score of +6, taking the win by six shots.