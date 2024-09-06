Denton and Croker prevail in thrilling Queensland Amateur Championship

06 Sep 2024 | Amateur golf |

Australian representative Quinn Croker has become the first player this century to win the men’s Australian Amateur and Queensland Amateur matchplay championships in the same year.

The Queenslander and South Australia’s Reagan Denton prevailed in the 2024 Queensland Amateur Championship finals today, with both the men’s and women’s title deciding matches going down to the wire at Bribie Island Golf Club.

Croker beat Jye Halls (NSW) at the 21st hole, while Denton was able to deny Queensland dual winners for 2024, taking down Brookwater's Annabelle Hutchings 1-up in the women's final.

Croker's win adds to his adidas Australian Amateur victory in January and will see him close in on being the No.1 Australian in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

It sees him match the feat of Jim Ferrier who achieved the double of Queensland and Australian Amateur titles three times in the 1930s, while Ivo Whitton and Harry Sinclair each did the double in the 1920s.

In 2002, Andrew Buckle won Queensland Amateur and the strokeplay section of the Australian Amateur but was eliminated in the matchplay quarter-finals.

Facing Halls, the Queensland Strokeplay winner from earlier in the week, in the final, Croker's quest for his home state championship was never going to be a walk in the park, and as the players holed out on the 18th, still nothing could separate them.

Croker lost the final of the Queensland Amateur two years ago in extra holes, and admits the adrenaline was high as history seemed to be repeating itself.

"I think that loss definitely helped knowing that I'd been in that position before, but it was a different outcome then," he said.

The Royal Queensland member was 3-up after nine holes, and 1-up playing the 18 th , but let go of his lead, giving Halls the momentum going into extra holes.

After squaring the 19th and 20th holes, a two-putt birdie on the par-5 21st sealed Croker’s win.

"I got off to a little bit of a hot start, and I didn't really drop off, he just started playing some incredible golf," said Croker.

"He's incredible player, three very solid holes in the playoff, but I managed to get it done.

"At this point in time, it's probably one of the last events I play as an amateur maybe in the country.

"The junior into the amateur journey in Australia has been unreal."

In a seesawing women’s final, neither Denton or Hutchings was able to pull away, and it looked as if extra holes may be necessary.

After managing to grab a late one-hole lead standing on 18 tee, Denton was able to hold her nerve and close out the match in regulation.

"I played really well. I was solid throughout the week," said Denton.

"I was just trying to carry on from what I was able to do at Pacific Harbour, which was definitely a bit harder of a course than this, but the course here was awesome, I liked it a lot.

"I'd like to thank my dad. He made the whole week possible."

Royal Adelaide's Denton played well enough in the strokeplay at Pacific Harbour to finish T8 alongside her round one matchplay opponent, the in-form Haruhi Nakatani (NSW).

Denton won 1-up before triumphing 3&2 over both Sora Fujino (Qld) and Ella Scaysbrook (NSW) on her way to the final.

Croker took down Jake Riley (NSW) 4&3 and Jamie Smith (NSW) after 19 holes before facing fellow Queenslander Harrison Gomez in the semi-final, coming away with a 3&2 win.