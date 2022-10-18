Deaf golfers ready for world titles

18 Oct 2022 | All Abilities |

Australia’s team for the World Deaf Golf Championships is ready to perform in Hawaii. The championships begin on Tuesday at Wailua Golf Course in Lihue, Hawaii, and continue until Friday.

Eleven Australians are competing headed by scratch marker Luke Ellis, who is representing his country for a record ninth time in these championships. Ellis was chosen as the Australian flag-bearer this week.

Australia’s youngest player is 19-year-old Lanz Ang, who plays off a 1.9 handicap. Originally from the Philippines, Lanz’s family emigrated to Australia when he was three years old so that he could receive his first cochlear implant.

Another team-member, Laura Burns, is playing her first World Deaf Golf Championship aged 30 after emigrating from Ireland to Australia in 2009.

Australians are contesting all men’s women’s and seniors’ teams events at the championships in Hawaii.

In a plus for local competitors, the championship will head to Australia in 2024 to be played at RACV Royal Pines resort on the Gold Coast. Australian Team

Lanz Ang Jack Besley Luke Ellis Andrew Honeysett Laura Burns Linda Marchesi Mark Aird Craig Douglas Robert Fogarty Mariellen Coles Jenifer Maric Mark Stephens (PGA All Abilities Coach & Team Manager)