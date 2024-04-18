Day Off The Green: A reflection

18 Apr 2024 | Women and girls | Industry news |

Held as part of Golf Australia's Women and Girls Month, the Day Off The Green brought women from across the golf industry together for a day of professional development.

Women still make up the minority within the golf industry, and so by providing a space for them to meet others working in the industry and share experiences, the day allowed participants to learn in an environment that recognised their unique challenges.

Held at the PGA Institute in Sandhurst, Australia’s home of golf education, the room was at capacity, with 43 women from across a broad spectrum of the golf industry in attendance.

Guest speakers included Kingston Heath President Nikki McLure, Specialist Trainer Janine Mitchell, Executive Coach Karen Faendrich, Training Specialist Glenn Burbidge and Golf Australia’s Head of Workforce Engagement Claudia Marazita, and each spoke on a unique aspect of working and thriving in the industry.

A big focus of the day was also to provide workshops and content that was able to be transferred back into the workplace.

Specifically Burbridge and Marazita both focussed on practical sessions. How to work in a high performing team, and how to take ownership of your own professional development journey.

Similarly, Faendrich presented on leadership skills, while Mitchell spoke on resilience and confidence in the workplace. McClure's presentation opened the day and by sharing her journey into the golf industry she provided a relatable and inspirational introduction.

The Day Off The Green concluded with a chip and sip, a casual chance for the women to debrief on a successful day.

Some testimonials from those who attended:

"Thanks for bringing amazing women together and giving us this opportunity to grow and thrive," Cindy Thang, Marketing Manager at Golf Ball Recycling.

"I found the presenters to be of an extremely high calibre, the content engaging and the chance to network with other like-minded women in the golf industry was invaluable. The workshops covered a lot of valuable content and there were many light bulb moments and self-reflection," Sylvia Bourne, Membership and events at Keysborough Golf Club.

"Congratulations on delivering a fantastic event yesterday. It was enriching, highly relevant, and enjoyable," Dayle Marshall, Membership and Communications Manager at The Metropolitan Golf Club.

"My colleague and I thoroughly enjoyed the day and would certainly recommend it to anyone. The speakers were great, particularly Karen Faehndrich. Karen is an inspirational speaker and has had a profound effect on me. To be honest, I am still trying to process her session which was so jammed-packed. Karen is one of the most engaging speakers I have had the privilege to listen to," Marcelle Doran, Membership and Guest Services Manager, The Rosanna Golf Club.