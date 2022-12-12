Davidson, Oh regain LPGA cards

12 Dec 2022 | Professional golf |

Karis Davidson and Su Oh have passed one of the most gruelling tests in golf as they regained their LPGA card at the eight-round LPGA Q-Series in Alabama.

The Australian pair were left to fight for one of the 45 (plus ties) cards that were up for grabs after they narrowly missed out on the top-100 - Oh finished 103rd and Davidson 106th - in the season standings who automatically regain their card.

Queenslander Davidson was supremely consistent throughout the qualifying event with rounds of 72, 69, 72, 70, 70, 70, 67 and 70 to finish 14-under par and in a tie for 28th.

She successfully completed the golfing marathon for a second straight year, while Oh had her back against the wall heading into the final day after shooting 75 in the penultimate round.

The Victorian produced her best when it counted most however as she fired home a bogey free 68 to be 12-under par and in a share of 38th.

Earlier in the event Oh had shot rounds 68, 70, 69, 73, 70 and 69, and the pair also earn Epson Tour status for next year for their efforts.

Robyn Choi was the only other Australian to tee it up in Alabama but she will be plying her trade on the Epson Tour once again after finishing three shots below the cut line at eight-under par with rounds of 72, 69, 69, 71, 73, 66, 71 and 75.