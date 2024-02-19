Darwin Golf Club swings into action for Women and Girls' Month

19 Feb 2024 | Women and girls | Clubs and Facilities |

- By Andrew Young

Tee times could be hard to come by at Darwin Golf Club on International Women’s Day, as the Club prepares for a bumper day of Ambrose golf on March 8 th .

The 9-hole competition, open to all levels of golfer, is designed to make golf accessible to more women and girls than ever before in the region, and has received a lot of early interest.

“We have already got 40 registrations in what would be a full field of 72,” explained Darwin Golf Club Captain, Amy Griesbach. “It looks like we will get those numbers, which is very exciting.”

Griesbach, who has been Club Captain for just over a year now, is committed to putting on a big event to celebrate International Women’s Day, confident it can help to bolster female participation in the longer term.

“We need to keep doing more things to involve women and girls and this was the perfect opportunity to do so,” she said. “Last year we offered a come-and-try day on the range, but we wanted to do more of an event this time around; getting people out on the course.”

The event, which has now generated hole sponsors, which will make entry cheaper for all attendees, has also been designed to ensure that all players – regardless of experience or ability – can have a good time out on the course.

Players who sign up as individuals will be put into groups with more experienced players, while regular groups have been asked to bring a new golfer along.

“It’s all about ensuring that our existing golfers can have an enjoyable time and new players can get into it and be shown the game in a friendly setting,” Griesbach said.”

Part of a broader push to grow the Club’s minority membership categories, Griesbach is fully committed to boost female, junior and indigenous participation.

“There are processes in place, with more currently being developed and it is definitely a priority for us to continue growth in these areas.”

As it stands, 18% of Darwin’s membership are women and girls, but that figure grows to 23% when considering junior members under the age of 18.

“We are ahead of the national average in that junior bracket,” Griesbach explained, “so what we are working on is how we can retain those members as they get older. Offering women and girls what they want at the Club.”

Ideas that include a ‘novice’ membership for women and girls, Griesbach and the Board believe that they can offer a program that will help to aid the transition from a clinic or a come-and-try day, into more regular on-course play.

“There are a range of ways it could be done, but we would trial it first and hopefully continue to generate more membership and participation as a result.”

More broadly, Darwin Golf Club continues to embrace a culture of opportunity for women. Recently, member Skye Lampton was named 2023 NAIDOC Sportsperson of the year as she continues to inspire the next generation both on and off the course.

“She has been wonderful,” Griesbach smiled. “She helps the club and all of our female members. She always gets out with our new members and has a round with them and helps them to get involved.”

Additionally, the atmosphere of progress is felt at an executive level, too. Griesbach is the first woman to be Club Captain, ably supported by Women’s Captain, Michele Cody, as well as PGA Professional Bec West.

“It’s wonderful to have strong representation and everyone is very supportive of giving opportunity for women and girls and growing that participation.

