Cutting-edge driving range planned for Fremantle Public Golf Course

12 Aug 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

More details of the $19 million makeover set for Fremantle’s public golf course have been revealed, including plans for a 40-suite driving range experience.

Fremantle council ratified a private lease for the lands to Belgravia Leisure earlier this year and the transition came into effect on June 1. A course makeover is set to begin next year with a new clubhouse, retail space, and food and beverage venue as part of the plan.

The latest details revealed by Belgravia include the development of a LaunchPad Golf facility, said to be the first of its kind in Australia. This will include a multi-level, 40-suite driving range, featuring time slots with unlimited balls and ball-tracking technology. It is expected to open to the public in 2026.

The city is contributing $3.2m of grant funding to the new grounds, with Matt Hammond, Director of City Business, confident the investment will help make the sport more accessible to more people.

“The combination of the entertainment-based golfing experience and the traditional nine-hole offering being delivered by Belgravia Leisure will make golf accessible and inclusive to a much broader demographic of the Fremantle community and wider metropolitan area,” he said.

During construction, the public golf course will continue to offer a traditional 10-bay driving range and course.