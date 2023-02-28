Current Grant Funding & Grant Writing Assistance

Current Grant Funding & Grant Writing AssistanceClub Support Home >
Golf Australia encourages clubs and facilities nationwide to seek out and apply for grant funding as a source of supplementary income to assist with the growth of their facility and to complete important projects.
Clubs and facilities are supported by Golf Australia with the "Grant Writing Assitance Program", facilitated by our consultants, Red Tape Busters. Red Tape Busters lead the process by understanding your project needs and the grant guidelines. They will guide you through the action you need to take to give your organisation the best chance of success, and when you are ready, apply on your behalf. To get the process started, fill out the expression of interest form below and submit to Andrew Hamilton from Red Tape Busters, at andrewhamilton@redtapebusters.com.au.
Click on your state below to see your relevant, current funding opportunities.
Queensland
Gaming Communities Benefit Fund - Super Round
Can be for equipment, events, facility improvements, workshops, solar, volunteer training, machinery. Cannot be used for operating costs, debt repayments, overseas expenditure, alcohol, staff social events.
Up to $100k
Closes February 28 2023
Further information and apply - https://www.justice.qld.gov.au/initiatives/community-grants/guidelines
Minor Infrastructure Program - Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport
The program provides targeted funding to eligible not-for-profit sport or active recreation organisations, Queensland local governments, State Level Organisations and National Sport Organisation operating in Queensland to help the sport and active recreation industry deliver new, upgraded and end of life replacement infrastructure projects and works.
Funding varies based on location but up to $415k
Closes March 2 2023
Further information & apply - https://www.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0020/336422/minor-infrastructure-program-guidelines.pdf
Active Clubs Round 3 - Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport
Active Clubs Round 3 will provide funding to local and regional sport and active recreation organisations to support volunteers and provide flexible and safe physical activity opportunities to increase sport and active recreation participation.
$2.5k available
Closes March 1 2023
Further infomation & apply - https://www.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0021/241752/active-club-guidelines.pdf
Disaster Recovery - Rural and Industry Development Authority
Funding to hire or purchase equipment and materials, clean up, remove debris, repair or replace damaged infrastructure or goods and other costs associated with the recovery process.
Up to $50k
Closes March 3 2023
Further information and apply - https://www.qrida.qld.gov.au/non-profit-organisations
FairPlay - Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport
Round 8 now open for parents, carers and guardians to apply for a voucher valued up to $150 for their child, which can be used towards sport and active recreation membership, registration or participation fees with registered activity providers.
Further information & apply - https://www.qld.gov.au/recreation/sports/funding/fairplay
Victoria
Change Our Game Community Activation Grants Program
The 2022-23 Change Our Game Community Activation Grants Program funds community-based initiatives that enable participation, build capability and celebrate the role of women and girls in sport and active recreation.
Up to $10k
Closes March 6, 2023
Further information and apply - https://changeourgame.vic.gov.au/the-initiative/change-our-game-grants
Women's Board Leadership Program
The Victorian Government is sponsoring 50 women to undertake an online Diploma of Governance as part of the Women’s Board Leadership Program, delivered by the Institute of Community Directors Australia (ICDA). The Victorian Government has doubled the number of scholarships available in 2023 following the huge demand for places from the community sector in 2022.
$4.5k in value
Closes March 15, 2023
Further information and apply - https://www.vic.gov.au/womens-board-leadership-program
South Australia
Active Club Program
Clubs can apply for funding to cover costs associated with enabling participation in sport through round 51 of the active club program.
Up to $3k
Closes March 15, 2023
Further information and apply - https://www.orsr.sa.gov.au/grants/active-club-program
Northern Territory
Active Participation - Grassroots Grant Program
Grants of up to $5,000 are available for clubs and organisations in the Northern Territory (NT) to help people participate in sport and active recreation.
Up to $5k
Closes 2pm, March 16, 2023
Further information and apply - https://nt.gov.au/leisure/sport/grants/sport-and-active-recreation-grants-grass-roots
Tasmania
No current opportunities
New South Wales
No current opportunities
Western Australia
No current opportunities