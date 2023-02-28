Current Grant Funding & Grant Writing Assistance

Golf Australia encourages clubs and facilities nationwide to seek out and apply for grant funding as a source of supplementary income to assist with the growth of their facility and to complete important projects.

Clubs and facilities are supported by Golf Australia with the "Grant Writing Assitance Program", facilitated by our consultants, Red Tape Busters. Red Tape Busters lead the process by understanding your project needs and the grant guidelines. They will guide you through the action you need to take to give your organisation the best chance of success, and when you are ready, apply on your behalf. To get the process started, fill out the expression of interest form below and submit to Andrew Hamilton from Red Tape Busters, at .

Click on your state below to see your relevant, current funding opportunities.