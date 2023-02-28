Current Grant Funding & Grant Writing Assistance

Generic golfers_banner

Golf Australia encourages clubs and facilities nationwide to seek out and apply for grant funding as a source of supplementary income to assist with the growth of their facility and to complete important projects.

Clubs and facilities are supported by Golf Australia with the "Grant Writing Assitance Program", facilitated by our consultants, Red Tape Busters. Red Tape Busters lead the process by understanding your project needs and the grant guidelines. They will guide you through the action you need to take to give your organisation the best chance of success, and when you are ready, apply on your behalf. To get the process started, fill out the expression of interest form below and submit to Andrew Hamilton from Red Tape Busters, at andrewhamilton@redtapebusters.com.au.

Click on your state below to see your relevant, current funding opportunities.

Gaming Communities Benefit Fund - Super Round

Minor Infrastructure Program - Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport

  • The program provides targeted funding to eligible not-for-profit sport or active recreation organisations, Queensland local governments, State Level Organisations and National Sport Organisation operating in Queensland to help the sport and active recreation industry deliver new, upgraded and end of life replacement infrastructure projects and works.

  • Funding varies based on location but up to $415k

  • Closes March 2 2023

  • Further information & apply - https://www.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0020/336422/minor-infrastructure-program-guidelines.pdf

Active Clubs Round 3 - Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport

  • Active Clubs Round 3 will provide funding to local and regional sport and active recreation organisations to support volunteers and provide flexible and safe physical activity opportunities to increase sport and active recreation participation.

  • $2.5k available

  • Closes March 1 2023

Further infomation & apply - https://www.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0021/241752/active-club-guidelines.pdf

Disaster Recovery - Rural and Industry Development Authority

  • Funding to hire or purchase equipment and materials, clean up, remove debris, repair or replace damaged infrastructure or goods and other costs associated with the recovery process.

  • Up to $50k

  • Closes March 3 2023

  • Further information and apply - https://www.qrida.qld.gov.au/non-profit-organisations

FairPlay - Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport

  • Round 8 now open for parents, carers and guardians to apply for a voucher valued up to $150 for their child, which can be used towards sport and active recreation membership, registration or participation fees with registered activity providers.

  • Further information & apply - https://www.qld.gov.au/recreation/sports/funding/fairplay

Change Our Game Community Activation Grants Program

Women's Board Leadership Program

  • The Victorian Government is sponsoring 50 women to undertake an online Diploma of Governance as part of the Women’s Board Leadership Program, delivered by the Institute of Community Directors Australia (ICDA). The Victorian Government has doubled the number of scholarships available in 2023 following the huge demand for places from the community sector in 2022.

  • $4.5k in value

  • Closes March 15, 2023

  • Further information and apply - https://www.vic.gov.au/womens-board-leadership-program

Active Club Program

Active Participation - Grassroots Grant Program

No current opportunities

No current opportunities

No current opportunities

