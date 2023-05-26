Crunch time in Tasmanian pennant

26 May 2023 | Amateur golf |

Tasmania Golf Club will take on North West premiers, Ulverstone, in division one of the Tasmanian men’s pennant preliminary finals this Saturday at Mowbray.

Meanwhile, Royal Hobart Golf Club will start favourites to take out this year’s division one Tasmanian women’s pennant final at Devonport.

The men’s competition’s format will see the two teams meet to decide who will line up against the Northern champions, Prospect Vale, in the final on Sunday.

Tasmania last won a division one state pennant flag in 2017 when the team defeated Launceston 4½-2½ at Kingston Beach Golf Club.

Tasmania’s team this weekend is set to tee off with Elijah Monaghan, Paul Read, Andrew Phillips and Dylan Backhouse in the higher order.

The remainder of the line-up is likely to include Stuart Bonnitcha, Craig Christie and Josh Spaulding.

Ulverstone is likely to start with Cameron Allen, Peter Nielsen, Jack Blair, Vic Jamieson, Craig Walker, Sarah Johnstone and Alex Smith.

The victorious team will challenge for the state title over 36-holes, with Prospect Vale in good form following a recent 5-2 victory over Launceston.

Ryan Thomas and Ronan Filgate will spearhead Prospect Vale’s team of James Fiddian, Josh Milich, Robbie Berne, Jack Tregaskisjago and Isaac Roberts.

The remaining preliminary matches will see Huon Valley take on Seabrook in division two and North West Bay encounter Burnie in division three.

They will be vying for the opportunity to tackle Launceston Golf Club in their respective division two and three finals.

However, the women from Seven Mile Beach will have to overcome both the Riverside and Burnie Golf Clubs to claim the state title.

Royal Hobart’s line-up is likely to include Mackenzie Thomas, Debbie Taylor, Karen Bannister, Lesley Bick and Julie Francis.

While the Riverside team will more than likely tee up with Amanda Smith, Margaret Ashdown, Kath Ree, Mel Thurlow and Denise Burns.

In other preliminary finals, New Town Bay will tackle Launceston in division two and Orford will take on Launceston in division three.

Preliminary final winners will challenge Devonport and Sheffield respectively for the state women’s titles.

Groups tee off on Saturday afternoon in the men’s preliminary final at 11.30am with the women commencing at midday.

While all men’s and women’s finals will all be contested on Sunday morning commencing from 8.00am.