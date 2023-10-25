Golf Australia and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open launches new partnership with Crown

25 Oct 2023 | Partnerships | Australian Open | Men's Australian Open | Women's Australian Open |

Crown and Golf Australia have today announced a year-round Official Partner arrangement, as well as Crown becoming a Major Partner of the 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

The partnership announcement comes following Crown’s recent unveiling of a bold new brand for the first time in nearly a decade, recapturing its original spirit as a leading curator of exceptional experiences, entertainment, and driving tourism in Australia.

The sport of golf is a significant contributor to both international and domestic tourism and plays a vital role more broadly to the Australian economy.

A recent report commissioned by the Australian Golf Industry Council reveals that trips to play golf annually account for 1.6 million domestic trips and 150,000 international visitors, with an estimated benefit of $336 million to the Australian economy each year.

The partnership is an extension of Crown’s decade long support of golf tourism via its ownership of the exclusive Capital Golf Club, which offers Crown guests 5-star service at a world-class venue.

In addition to access to the course, guests can enjoy an unrivalled golf experience with exclusive inclusions like state-of-the-art practice facilities and personalised services to create a unique and memorable event.

Crown’s new direction begins with a program of elevated events across its three resorts in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth across sport, music, art, dining, and entertainment – kicking off strongly with the 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

Crown will play a key role in supporting the experience of golfing stars returning to Australia for the event and supporting the delivery of four days of elite golfing action for local fans and visiting tourists.

Crown Resorts CEO, Ciarán Carruthers, said: “Crown is proud to support Golf Australia and this prestigious tournament that gives fans the chance to witness some of the best men, women and All-Abilities golfers.

"Supporting interesting experiences that energise our cities and supercharge Australia’s tourism revival is a critical part of our business strategy, and this partnership is a proof point of that.”

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said: “It is a massive coup for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open and Golf Australia to have the support of Crown.”

“Heading into the second edition of the new ISPS HANDA Australian Open format where men, women and all-abilities fields compete on the same golf courses across four days, we’re super excited to partner with Crown, an organisation that shares our passion for delivering quality event experiences and entertainment.”

Crown has a range of hotel packages available for fans looking to travel for the 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

