Creating opportunities at Launceston Golf Club

For PGA Professional, Scott Mansfield of Launceston Golf Club in Tasmania, it is all about creating opportunities.

For girls.

Upon starting his role at the club in November 2022, Scott was thrilled to learn the club was part of the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program.

“The scholarship program is a great way for girls to connect and make friends,” he said.

“It is important that we target girls and establish opportunities like the scholarship program for them to participate.”

In its second year of funding, Launceston has attracted primarily daughters and grand-daughters of current members.

Mansfield’s aim is to build the girls confidence to play with their families along with other members.

“My wish for these girls is to set them up so they have this game for life.

“They can take their golf in ay direction they please, whether it be competitive or simply having a hit with their families.”

Mansfield is already looking to 2024 with four girls in his MyGolf program already identified as potential scholarship recipients for next year.

“You have to be consistent and persistent,” he said.

“From my experience at other clubs, it can take time to build up numbers of girls.

“However, having programs such as the AGF scholarship helps target this cohort, and before you know it, you have an influx of those girls friends and sisters.”

Applications for 2024 club funding is now open and close on October 28.

For more information on the program click

To apply for the 2024 program click

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game.

Find a local scholarship program near you. Visit australiangolffoundation.org.au for further information. Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Program in 2023, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.