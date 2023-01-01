Golf Course ID: 41407, 18 hole

The Craignish - Fraser Lakes Golf Club is resident at the “Craignish Country Club Golf Course” located at 72 Castles Road Craignish.

The Club Craignish - Fraser Lakes Golf Club INC is an affiliated member of Golf Australia, Golf Queensland and the Wide Bay Golf Association.

The Craignish Country Club Golf Course presents an interesting mix of golf over 18-holes. The course has six Par 3, two Par 5 and a selection of demanding Par 4 holes in just 5173 meters providing an entertaining and challenging experience to all Golfers.

The Craignish Country Club facilities, managed by RSL Hervey Bay, include Hotel and Restaurant services.