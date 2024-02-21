Course record for Hawkes on the way to Southern Open win

21 Feb 2024 | Tournaments |

Tasmanian professional Simon Hawkes produced a new course record on the way to winning the Southern Open at Llanherne and Tasmania golf clubs.

The 35-year-old Llanherne member won the men’s title convincingly at 12-under-par 132 which included a course record 67 on his home track and a 65 at Tasmania.

“It's always nice to have the course record where you are a member,” said the 2018 Vic Open and current Western Australian Open champion.

“It was a slow front nine but I kind of got back into my pre-shot routine a lot better and was able to carry that for the next 27 holes."

Hawkes finished 11 strokes clear of his nearest rivals, Tasmania Golf Club’s Paul Read and Kingston Beach’s Andrew Isles, who tied for second on 1-under-par 143.

Fourth place went to Royal Hobart Golf Club’s Joshua Hill on 1-over-par and Jonty Lunson from Devonport rounded out the top five at 3-over.

Meanwhile, Launceston member Jorjah Bailey emerged from a quality field of competitors to secure the corresponding women’s Southern Open title.

The 18-year-old finished the 36-hole event with rounds of 77 at Llanherne and 72 at Tasmania, a 3-over-par total of 149.

Bailey was two strokes clear of Mackenzie Thomas of Royal Hobart in second with Thomas carding rounds of 77 and 74, a 5-over total of 151.

Royal Hobart Golf Club’s Debbie Taylor was third on the final leaderboard followed by Prospect Vale’s Katrina Archer fourth and Kirri Piper from Launceston fifth.

Lunson took out the 36-hole junior division, one stroke in front of Claremont member Edison Lee one four-over-par 148.