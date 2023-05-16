Country club cracks the participation code

16 May 2023 | Women and girls |

By Serrin Bertino

Has a Victorian country club finally cracked the code to increasing girls participation? It seems so. Since the adoption of the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program, Ballarat Golf Club, 123 kilometres north-west of Melbourne has tripled its numbers. “It has been an exciting time at the club with the junior girls scholarship program over the past three years,” said Andrew Cartledge, PGA Professional at Ballarat Junior Golf Academy. “Thirty committed girls are now playing golf regularly at the club; this is triple the amount in three years.” It seems the program is not only increasing the number of girls playing but is having a positive impact on the mindset of clubs and PGA Professionals.

“Notoriously girls have been a harder market to engage and retain,” Cartledge said.

He explains that because boys are generally easier to attract and retain, clubs can become content with servicing boys.

“The scholarship program, however, encourages more PGA professionals and clubs to target girls,” he said.

“By providing funding and a platform where girls can gather and make friends, the task of getting more girls playing becomes easier.” Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game.

