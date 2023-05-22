Countdown begins for OQM

22 May 2023 | Outback Queensland Masters |

The one-month countdown is on until the official tee-off for the 2023 Outback Queensland Masters, Australia’s most remote golf series, with the launch of new Outback Queensland visitor experiences, creating the ultimate golfing adventure of a lifetime. Despite the odds of hitting a hole-in-one estimated at 12,500-1, the event is expected to see 2500 golfing enthusiasts travel to some of Queensland’s most remote and unique golf courses this June and July in the hopes of striking it rich at the event’s Million-Dollar Hole-In-One. Mount Isa, the birthplace of Australian golfing legend Greg Norman, will host the Million-Dollar Hole-In-One Challenge as part of the city’s centenary milestone celebrations, where the Outback Queensland Masters is yet to see a player strike it rich since the event’s inception in 2019. Golf Australia's Queensland and Northern Territory Manager, Luke Bates said the 2022 Million-Dollar Hole-One-One finale in Birdsville came to a nail-biting finish. “Our hearts skipped a beat when Gary Strange of Woodenbong Golf Club's ball bounced just centimetres from the hole, before Robin McConchie of Brisbane came overall closest to the pin on the sand green, landing her shot just a metre away from the prized hole. “The sand greens are a challenge of a different kind for players; most not having experienced them before entering the series. “This competition isn't all about winning though, it's all about the experience, discovering new places and meeting new people.” The million dollars is not the only lure for players and spectators taking on the 3000-kilometre outback road trip over the six weekends of competition. Mr Bates added, with one month to go we have released new signature experiences exclusive to the players and spectators on tour with us, allowing them to make the most of their adventure in Outback Queensland. The new experiences offered will showcase the very best of Outback Queensland off the sand greens including guided Indigenous heritage and bush tucker experiences, local farmer and grower tours, and dinosaur fossil preparation and fossicking experiences. “We've curated these experiences with local tourism operators and community groups to ensure we maximise the benefit of the Outback Queensland Masters and tourism for the locations we visit, and of course to give our visitors incredible experiences of Outback Queensland. “The Outback Queensland Masters really highlights the character and friendliness of this part of the world to players too, and we can't wait to share that with those joining the competition in 2023.” To top it all off, players and spectators joining the adventure in 2023 will be able to laugh out loud and dance the night away under the outback stars with a swag full of incredible entertainment at the Dinner Under the Stars evenings. The lineup includes 16-time Golden Guitar award winner Luke O’Shea, renowned First Nations singer-songwriter Joe Geia and comedy veteran Bev Killick. Sunshine Coast’s Mumma Funk Band will get players and spectators up on their feet to dance the night away at the finale of the six weekends of back-to-back competition with their groovy funk force. The event has recently achieved a bucket load of awards, taking out gold at the 2022 Australian Tourism Awards in Festivals and Events and gold for the Best Grey Nomad Event 2022. Since its inception in 2019, the Outback Queensland Masters has grown significantly, hosting thousands of competitors, juniors and spectators and generating millions of dollars in visitor spend for remote communities in Outback Queensland. The Outback Queensland Masters is presented by Golf Australia, with strategic partner Tourism & Events Queensland and Birdie Spirit Partner, Rex Airlines with six local government authorities, including the finale Million-Dollar Hole-In-One weekend supported by Mount Isa City Council. The 2023 Outback Queensland Masters will take place from 17 June – 23 July 2023. Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.