Golf Course ID: 41417, 18 hole

Coral Cove Golf Club (QLD)

Public course
Golf course

Coral Cove Golf Club is a unique complex far removed from the rigours of daily life, offering pure sea air, no crowds, no stress, and the perfect life. The well maintained 18 hole Championship Golf Course featuring the longest hole in Australia provides a challenge for all golfers and is one of only two Par 6’s in Australia.

With the ever present winds and the undulating greens, Coral Cove is sure to test golfers of all skill levels. Open to the public 7 days a week, all golfers with a GA handicap are welcome to play in the Golf competitions which are held, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday.

With the Pacific Ocean as its backdrop, Coral Cove Golf Course provides the perfect setting for your golfing day.

Contact Details

1 Pebble Beach Drive
Coral Cove QLD 4670

07 4159 3333
Send email
https://coralcovegolfclub.com.au/
