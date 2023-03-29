Copperclub set to be a hit for years to come

29 Mar 2023 | Women and girls |

It is the inaugural year of Copperclub Golf Club running the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Golf Scholarship Program and it will not be the last.

The club is set to grow its junior girls playing base substantially over the forthcoming years.

“We hope this will be the first of many years that we encourage girls to come and play golf here,” said Kevin Ryan, Junior Coordinator and Community Instructor at the club.

“We do not wish to be a one-hit-wonder for just 2023.”

For its first year, the club situated on the Yorke Peninsula (YP), a two hour drive north-east of Adelaide, has six girls involved in the program.

With local PGA Professional Matt Deans and five community instructors trained at the club, these girls are being well supported to improve their game.

Not only are these girls receiving tuition and access to on-course play, they are also being supported to participate in events such as the upcoming YP Junior Open, 12-and-under schools event and the .

“Our aim is to get these girls playing regularly and in doing so, building their confidence. It will be great to have five of our scholarship girls attend the girls golf camp in the upcoming school holidays,” Kevin said.

The club regularly hosts MyGolf come-and-try events where children and girls can enjoy a taste of golf.

“This is where we identified three of our scholarship girls from, the come-and-try event,” Kevin said.

For further information about Junior Golf on the Yorke Peninsula, contact Kevin Ryan on 0400285989.

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Find a local scholarship program near you.Visit for further information.

Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Programme in 2022, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.