Cootamundra Country Club (NSW)
Public course
Golf course
Cootamundra Country Club is nestled 1 hour off the Hume Freeway. 380km's south west of Sydney, and 500 km's North of Melbourne. The Cootamundra Country Club is the oldest golf club in NSW, it was established in 1895.
We offers excellent sporting facilities for golf, bowls and croquet.
Social activities include Bridge, Bingo, TAB, poker machines and a refreshing bar.
Conference Room Facilities are available.
Come and enjoy country hospitality with a friendly vibe.
Contact Details
94 Hurley Street
Cootamundra NSW 2590