Cooroy give back to volunteers

10 Oct 2024

As a show of its appreciation for all their hard work, Cooroy Golf Club in the Noosa Hinterland recently held a 'Volunteer Recognition Day' comprising of friendly competition and a barbecue.

Cooroy's President Grant Smallcombe says the club has an incredibly strong volunteer base, and everyone at the club feels empowered to get involved.

"Our Superintendent Warren Smith has a very good relationship with all the volunteers," said Smallcombe. "It has a lot to do with his attitude and the appreciation he shows the volunteers, which is why they happily offer their services.

"There is a happy atmosphere amongst our volunteers who like giving something back.

"Warren and the Cooroy Committee realise that we would really struggle without the contribution from these volunteers, which is why we were so keen to put on the recognition day."

On the day, Cooroy converted its back-nine into a 12-hole short-course, and the event was played as a four-ball competition, with players from the Committee, garden maintenance team, course volunteers, and suppliers all teeing it up.

Following the four-ball was a nearest-the-pin setup, which Smallcombe said gave everyone a chance to 'sledge' the player teeing off, as they all surrounded the hole.

Golf Australia provided Cooroy with a hat signed by star sibling duo, Minjee and Min Woo Lee, as well as a signed flag by 2017 Australian Open winner Cam Davis.

These items were auctioned off, and in total $280 was raised and donated to All Abilities Golf, who use the Cooroy course every Monday for All Abilities golf clinics and get together for a BBQ.