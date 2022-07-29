Congratulations to our newest handicap holders at Yowani Country Club!

29 Jul 2022 | Women and girls |

One of the aims of the Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program is to support girls to obtain their handicaps, so we are thrilled to note that many scholarship recipients are achieving this at Yowani Country Club in Canberra.

“Our scholarship program is going from strength to strength,” said Ken Norris, junior manager at the club.

“The girls are having a ball. It has been wonderful to support four girls to get their handicaps and the other girls are keen too.”

One other great outcome this year has been the relationships developed between the girls and their Yowani Women mentors.

“They have been enthusiastic in embracing the program and assisting the girls in attaining handicap cards and playing nine-hole events with them during school holidays,” said Norris.

“We also had two girls both play their first junior pennant matches for the club recently. Both girls acquitted themselves extremely well.

“Our new Yowani PGA Professional, Sam Pasquali, has been a great addition to the program. All the girls have enjoyed the enthusiasm and fun Sam has brought to the coaching sessions.”

