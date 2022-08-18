Confidence key at North Adelaide

18 Aug 2022 | Women and girls |

The format of the Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program is something that long-time PGA Professional Jamie Clutterham appreciates.

“It provides an absolutely fantastic pathway to motivate and develop a confidence within girls,” Clutterham said.

“Having girls together in a group throughout the whole year provides continuity and enables girls to get to the point of sustainable play.”

And play is what Clutterham is aiming for with his group of scholarship students at North Adelaide Golf Course.

“My main aim for our group this year is to get the girls playing regular rounds on-course,” he said.

“It was very pleasing to recently play with the girls and enjoy a much more steady flow compared to the same group of nervous girls at the start of the year.”

In addition to Clutterham’s guidance, helping to calm any nerves is So Yong, an A-grade champion at the club, Community Instructor and mentor.

“So Yong has been a wonderful asset,” said Clutterham. “She is a fantastic role model and has been assisting girls on-course. Having a Korean background, she also helps out with a bit of translation for our students whose second language is English.

“For terms three and four, we have planned more sessions on-course along with fun sessions on the par-3 course.

“The program is a brilliant way to get more girls playing golf by building their confidence to get out and play.”

