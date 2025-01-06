Compensation for Kapunda members

06 Jan 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

Eleven members who lost clubs and equipment in a cart shed fire at Kapunda in South Australia have received compensation through Golf Australia (SA).

The members were impacted by the fire in October.

They each received a $300 payment toward replacing the equipment.

Golf Australia SA State Manager David Watson said the immediate reaction was to ask how GA could help.

“We’re pleased to see that those who lost equipment are now back on course and enjoying their golf with minimal interruption,” said Watson.

“The Kapunda Golf Club is such an integral part of the Barossa and mid-north community, and as an entirely volunteer run club we understand the impact these types of events can have on those members who either suffer loss, or who are burdened with an additional work load as a result.

“Therefore it was integral the club felt supported and that they knew from the outset Golf Australia were here to assist if required.”

Club President Joe Dyer, who was one of those who lost clubs in the fire, said the members were grateful for the support.

“We’re up and going again, we were never off our feet,” said Dyer.

“It’s sad that it happened. We all lost our bags, and a lot of the clubs were damaged beyond repair. But the course looks good and the quicker the shed is demolished, the better.”

Club insurance will cover the replacement of the shed.