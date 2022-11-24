Community Instructor of the Year wins ISPS HANDA Australian Open trip

24 Nov 2022 | Participation |

Amanda Bowman helped lift a club in rural South Australia off its knees and as a result she has won an all-expenses paid trip to the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

Crystal Brook Golf Club was exploring the option of closing half their 18-hole course in order to survive until Bowman, a physical education teacher at the local primary school, not only got a MyGolf schools program up-and-running for the first time in 25 years but attracted 57 juniors.

Her efforts secured her Golf Australia’s Community Instructor of the Year award - and has also been nominated for the Australian Sports Commission’s Sport Volunteer of the Year Award which will be announced on December 15 - but she insists it was a team effort.

“I’m very spoiled (to be going to the ISPS HANDA Australian Open). I feel very humbled and very honoured,” Bowman said.

“There’s a lot of people that do a lot of good stuff at our club. I just seem to be the face of it. We’re very lucky because everyone volunteers.”

That culture of people sticking their hand up to help out is how Bowman’s journey bringing kids to golf began.

In fact, it all started once she became outnumbered by golfers in her family.

“I don’t play golf,” Bowman said.

“My husband, Scott, has played golf since he was a junior. We both grew up in Crystal Brook. He was in the last round of juniors at the club. I think they had three juniors playing that year and 25 years later my daughters got into it.

“My husband is a shift worker and that’s something they can do with him. Zara, our eldest, plays and our youngest Lily is really into it, and she’s getting quite good.

“Having both of them involved, I was like ‘what can I do to help the club?’. My husband was the president at the time and they were thinking about closing nine holes because they didn’t have the membership. I said ‘how come you haven’t done anything with juniors? We can just start something and we’ll see what can happen’.”